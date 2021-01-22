Overview of Dr. Regina Berkovich, MD

Dr. Regina Berkovich, MD is a Neurology Specialist in West Hollywood, CA.



Dr. Berkovich works at Regina Berkovich MD Phd Inc. in West Hollywood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Trigeminal Neuralgia and Pseudobulbar Affect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.