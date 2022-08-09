Overview of Dr. Reginald Ho, MD

Dr. Reginald Ho, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Ho works at Jefferson Heart Institute in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.