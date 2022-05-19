Dr. Reham Elshaer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elshaer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reham Elshaer, MD
Overview
Dr. Reham Elshaer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Kuwait University and is affiliated with HealthAlliance Hospital - Broadway Campus and HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus.
Locations
Ulstergastroenterology301 Hurley Ave, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 309-7597
Hospital Affiliations
- HealthAlliance Hospital - Broadway Campus
- HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EmblemHealth
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Tricare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with Dr. Elshaer for many years, even before she had a private practice. She is simply the most compassionate, professional, and knowledgeable doctor around. I have referred many people to her over the years and they have all felt the same after meeting her. I would never consider going anywhere else.
About Dr. Reham Elshaer, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1376508119
Education & Certifications
- Providence Hospital
- St Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital
- Kuwait Ameri Hosp
- Kuwait University
