Dr. Ren Zhang, MD
Dr. Ren Zhang, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They graduated from Peking Union Medical College and is affiliated with Comanche County Medical Center, Hendrick Medical Center, Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital and Stephens Memorial Hospital.
Hendrick Clinic Cardiology1201 N 18th St, Abilene, TX 79601 Directions (325) 793-3100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Comanche County Medical Center
- Hendrick Medical Center
- Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital
- Stephens Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Zang reviewed earlier tests. Went over them with me. He was kind, helpful and caring. At the end of the appt I felt secure with his input, etc.
About Dr. Ren Zhang, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Chinese
- 1114909181
Education & Certifications
- A Einstein College M Yeshiva University
- Peking Union Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zhang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zhang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zhang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zhang has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zhang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zhang speaks Chinese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhang.
