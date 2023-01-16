Dr. Ren Yu Zhang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ren Yu Zhang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ren Yu Zhang, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, MountainView Hospital and Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV.
Locations
Nevada Surgery & Cancer Care Center6020 S Jones Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Directions (888) 381-0262Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MGM Resorts Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Teachers Health Trust
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Zhang is a remarkable surgeon he removed a section of my intestine robotically he came to the hospital every day to see me & provided me and my wife with his personal cell number if we had any questions or concerns after 3 nights in the hospital I was sent home with very little discomfort and was able to eat a high protein diet of regular food to help with my healing he is an amazing Doctor we are very grateful to him and would recommend him to anyone who is in need of a specialized intestinal surgeon Thank You Dr Zhang The Becks
About Dr. Ren Yu Zhang, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1902910052
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent Health Center
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- University of Rochester School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zhang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zhang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zhang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zhang has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Colorectal Cancer and Intestinal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zhang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zhang speaks Chinese and Spanish.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.