Dr. Renata Milman, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Renata Milman, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Nazareth Hospital and Temple University Hospital.

Dr. Milman works at Ali A Anaim DPM in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Collegeville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ali A Anaim DPM
    139 E Lehigh Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 423-9708
  2. 2
    Ali A Anaim DPM
    555 Second Ave Ste C-750, Collegeville, PA 19426 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 409-0800
  3. 3
    Ali A Anaim DPM
    2701 Holme Ave Ste 204, Philadelphia, PA 19152 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Nazareth Hospital
  • Temple University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Callus
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Nail Abnormality Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Onychomycosis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wounds
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthPartners
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Keystone Mercy Health Plan
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 17, 2023
    Dr Milman, Saved my foot due to bone infection. She treated me as saved my foot. I would recommend her to anyone. She should get 10 stars
    Anthony G — Jan 17, 2023
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Milman to family and friends

    Dr. Milman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Milman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    About Dr. Renata Milman, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • 12 years of experience
    • English, Arabic and Russian
    • 1760779482
    Education & Certifications

    • St Joseph's Hospital
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    • Foot Surgery and Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Renata Milman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Milman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Milman has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Milman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Milman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

