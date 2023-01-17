Dr. Renata Milman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Renata Milman, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Renata Milman, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Nazareth Hospital and Temple University Hospital.
Dr. Milman works at
Locations
-
1
Ali A Anaim DPM139 E Lehigh Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125 Directions (215) 423-9708
-
2
Ali A Anaim DPM555 Second Ave Ste C-750, Collegeville, PA 19426 Directions (610) 409-0800
-
3
Ali A Anaim DPM2701 Holme Ave Ste 204, Philadelphia, PA 19152 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Nazareth Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthPartners
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Keystone Mercy Health Plan
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Milman?
Dr Milman, Saved my foot due to bone infection. She treated me as saved my foot. I would recommend her to anyone. She should get 10 stars
About Dr. Renata Milman, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Russian
- 1760779482
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph's Hospital
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Foot Surgery and Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Milman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Milman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Milman works at
Dr. Milman has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Milman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Milman speaks Arabic and Russian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Milman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.