Overview of Dr. Rene Badillo, MD

Dr. Rene Badillo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bear, DE. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from U of the East and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Badillo works at United Medical Clinic of Aston in Bear, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.