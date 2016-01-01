Overview of Dr. Renee Ngo, MD

Dr. Renee Ngo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center and is affiliated with Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Ngo works at Renee Lim Ngo MD in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Marijuana Abuse, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Schizophrenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.