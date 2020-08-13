Dr. Renuka Umashanker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Umashanker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Renuka Umashanker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Renuka Umashanker, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bridgepport Hospital Milford Campus - Milford, St. Vincent's Medical Center, Yale New Haven Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital, Saint Raphael Campus.
Locations
PACT Gastro Center2200 Whitney Ave Ste 360, Hamden, CT 06518 Directions (203) 488-7228
PACT Gastro Center40 Commerce Park, Milford, CT 06460 Directions (203) 281-4463
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgepport Hospital Milford Campus - Milford
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital, Saint Raphael Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Umashanker has been my doctor for almost 25 years. She is an exceptional gastroenterologist and I HIGHLY recommend her. My husband and many family members are now patients also.
About Dr. Renuka Umashanker, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Gastroenterology and Hepatology Fellowship|University of Vermont
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
