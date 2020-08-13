Overview

Dr. Renuka Umashanker, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bridgepport Hospital Milford Campus - Milford, St. Vincent's Medical Center, Yale New Haven Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital, Saint Raphael Campus.



Dr. Umashanker works at PACT Gastroenterology Center in Hamden, CT with other offices in Milford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.