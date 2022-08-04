Dr. Restituto Tibayan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tibayan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Restituto Tibayan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Restituto Tibayan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They completed their fellowship with Seton Hall University|University Of Pennsylvania
Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada, Horizon Ridge2460 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (888) 371-1953Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He is very caring and is up on all the new treatments to help save his patients
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1508029208
- Seton Hall University|University Of Pennsylvania
- Seton Hall University, South Orange|University of Santo Tomas Hospital, Manila
- Internal Medicine
