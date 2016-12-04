Overview of Dr. Reuben Valentin, MD

Dr. Reuben Valentin, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They graduated from University Of North Texas Hsc, College Of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Valley Regional Medical Center, Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Knapp Medical Center, Mission Regional Medical Center, Rio Grande Regional Hospital and Starr County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Valentin works at Southern Texas Nephrology in Brownsville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Acidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.