Dr. Reuben Valentin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valentin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reuben Valentin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Reuben Valentin, MD
Dr. Reuben Valentin, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They graduated from University Of North Texas Hsc, College Of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Valley Regional Medical Center, Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Knapp Medical Center, Mission Regional Medical Center, Rio Grande Regional Hospital and Starr County Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Valentin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Valentin's Office Locations
-
1
Southern Texas Nephrology350 N Expressway, Brownsville, TX 78521 Directions (956) 396-8841
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Regional Medical Center
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
- Knapp Medical Center
- Mission Regional Medical Center
- Rio Grande Regional Hospital
- Starr County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Valentin?
Excellent competent Dr who seems to actually care about his clients.
About Dr. Reuben Valentin, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1407037484
Education & Certifications
- University Of North Texas Hsc, College Of Osteopathic Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valentin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valentin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valentin works at
Dr. Valentin has seen patients for Hypertension, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Acidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valentin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Valentin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valentin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valentin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valentin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.