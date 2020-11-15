Overview

Dr. Reynaldo Gacad, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital and Akron General Medical Center.



Dr. Gacad works at Digestive Health Center LLC in Akron, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Dysphagia and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.