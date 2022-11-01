Dr. Reynold Rimoldi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rimoldi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reynold Rimoldi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Reynold Rimoldi, MD
Dr. Reynold Rimoldi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their fellowship with Hughston Sports Med Clin|Hughston Sports Medicine Foundation|Rancho Los Amigos Med Center
Dr. Rimoldi works at
Dr. Rimoldi's Office Locations
Nevada Orthopedic and Spine Center7455 W Washington Ave Ste 150, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 213-5866Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Affiliated Health Funds
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Health Plan of Nevada
- HealthChoice
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Systems
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Staff from registration to assistant to physician excellent. Very busy office seemed efficiently run. Happy to be a new patient.
About Dr. Reynold Rimoldi, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1760481006
Education & Certifications
- Hughston Sports Med Clin|Hughston Sports Medicine Foundation|Rancho Los Amigos Med Center
- University Of Texas Medical Branch Hosp.
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital|University Tex Med Br
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rimoldi works at
