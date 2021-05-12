Dr. Reza Allamehzadeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allamehzadeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reza Allamehzadeh, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They completed their fellowship with University of California UC Irvine Douglas Hospital
Office25982 Pala, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (866) 592-2199
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
We are visiting Dr. Allamehzadeh for more than 10 years now. He is very knowledgeable, caring, responsive, and professional. Our experience with him and his wonderful professional staff has never been less than perfect. I do appreciate it. Best regards.
- Nephrology
- English
- 1467606053
- University of California UC Irvine Douglas Hospital
- Kern Medical Center
- Kern Medical Center
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Allamehzadeh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allamehzadeh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allamehzadeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allamehzadeh has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allamehzadeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Allamehzadeh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allamehzadeh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allamehzadeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allamehzadeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.