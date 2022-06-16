Dr. Babapour has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reza Babapour, MD
Overview
Dr. Reza Babapour, MD is a Dermatologist in Beverly Hills, CA. They completed their fellowship with Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
Locations
Dermatologicare Medical Corp.414 N Camden Dr Ste 1001, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 247-0337
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Expert advice and care
About Dr. Reza Babapour, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
- Lac Usc Medical Center
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Babapour accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Babapour has seen patients for Ringworm, Candidiasis of Skin and Nails and Jock Itch, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Babapour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Babapour. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Babapour.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Babapour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Babapour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.