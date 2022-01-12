Overview of Dr. Reza Nazemi, MD

Dr. Reza Nazemi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Conduction Studies, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.