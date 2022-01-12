Dr. Reza Nazemi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nazemi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reza Nazemi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Reza Nazemi, MD
Dr. Reza Nazemi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Conduction Studies, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nazemi's Office Locations
- 1 39000 Bob Hope Dr Ste 308, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 341-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nazemi?
I have been seeing Dr Nazemi for over 20 years off and on. He is one of the most caring doctors I know. I highly recommend him and he doesn’t overbook so he is able to spend quality time with his patients.
About Dr. Reza Nazemi, MD
- Neurology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1922116102
Education & Certifications
- UCSD
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Burlington Co Meml Hosp
- School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nazemi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nazemi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nazemi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nazemi has seen patients for Nerve Conduction Studies, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nazemi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Nazemi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nazemi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nazemi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nazemi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.