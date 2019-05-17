Overview of Dr. Reza Pirsaheli, MD

Dr. Reza Pirsaheli, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.



Dr. Pirsaheli works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Carmichael, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebral Hemorrhage, Subdural Hemorrhage and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.