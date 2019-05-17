See All Neurologists in Carmichael, CA
Dr. Reza Pirsaheli, MD

Neurology
2.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Reza Pirsaheli, MD

Dr. Reza Pirsaheli, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.

Dr. Pirsaheli works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Carmichael, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebral Hemorrhage, Subdural Hemorrhage and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pirsaheli's Office Locations

    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    6501 Coyle Ave, Carmichael, CA 95608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    3000 Q St, Carmichael, CA 95608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cerebral Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Covered California
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • MultiPlan
    • Networks By Design
    • Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 17, 2019
    My husband had a stroke, was flown into San Juan and Dr. Pirsaheli took care of him. He provided excellent care. He would listen to us was concerned about our situation. He was very kind and took his time when he came in the room. We would highly recommend Dr. Pirsaheli. He made this difficult time easier for us.
    May 17, 2019
    About Dr. Reza Pirsaheli, MD

    • Neurology
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Persian
    • Male
    • 1154543676
    Education & Certifications

    • TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    • Neurology and Vascular Neurology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy San Juan Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Reza Pirsaheli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pirsaheli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pirsaheli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pirsaheli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pirsaheli works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Carmichael, CA. View the full address on Dr. Pirsaheli’s profile.

    Dr. Pirsaheli has seen patients for Cerebral Hemorrhage, Subdural Hemorrhage and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pirsaheli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pirsaheli. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pirsaheli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pirsaheli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pirsaheli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

