Dr. Reza Yassari, MD
Overview of Dr. Reza Yassari, MD
Dr. Reza Yassari, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.
Dr. Yassari works at
Dr. Yassari's Office Locations
University of Chicago Medical Center5841 S Maryland Ave, Chicago, IL 60637 Directions (773) 702-2123
- 2 3316 Rochambeau Ave Fl 5, Bronx, NY 10467 Directions (718) 920-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yassari?
What a wonderful person! He spoke to us for an hour about my spinal tumor with expertise and sincerity. He answered every question.
About Dr. Reza Yassari, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yassari has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yassari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yassari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yassari has seen patients for Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yassari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Yassari. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yassari.
