Overview of Dr. Reza Yassari, MD

Dr. Reza Yassari, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Yassari works at University of Chicago Medical Center in Chicago, IL with other offices in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.