Dr. Rhea Phillips, MD
Overview
Dr. Rhea Phillips, MD is a Dermatologist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans.
Dr. Phillips works at
Locations
MD Anderson Cancer Center100 Fellowship Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Directions (713) 563-0050
Irving2021 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 450, Irving, TX 75061 Directions (469) 706-9230Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
DermOne Dermatology Associates of Texas, P.A.4927 Lake Ridge Pkwy Ste 170, Grand Prairie, TX 75052 Directions (469) 706-9230
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She was so warm and real. She distracted me with funny banter during my procedure so that I would not be so anxious. I’ve not laughed that hard at a doctor appointment ever.
About Dr. Rhea Phillips, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- M.D. Anderson Cancer Center
- Baylor University
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
