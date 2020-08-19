See All Dermatologists in The Woodlands, TX
Dr. Rhea Phillips, MD

Dermatology
4.8 (197)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Rhea Phillips, MD is a Dermatologist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans.

Dr. Phillips works at MD Anderson Cancer Ctr-RAD ONC in The Woodlands, TX with other offices in Irving, TX and Grand Prairie, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MD Anderson Cancer Center
    100 Fellowship Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 563-0050
  2. 2
    Irving
    2021 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 450, Irving, TX 75061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 706-9230
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    DermOne Dermatology Associates of Texas, P.A.
    4927 Lake Ridge Pkwy Ste 170, Grand Prairie, TX 75052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 706-9230

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melasma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melasma
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Toenail Fungal Infection Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EBSO, Inc.
    • First Choice Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Superior HealthPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 197 ratings
    Patient Ratings (197)
    5 Star
    (176)
    4 Star
    (12)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Rhea Phillips, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1487677001
    Education & Certifications

    • M.D. Anderson Cancer Center
    • Baylor University
    • Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
