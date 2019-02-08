Dr. Kriete has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rhodes Kriete, MD
Overview of Dr. Rhodes Kriete, MD
Dr. Rhodes Kriete, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Holmes Regional Medical Center, Palm Bay Hospital and Viera Hospital.
Dr. Kriete works at
Dr. Kriete's Office Locations
Surgical Robotics MD P.A.109 Silver Palm Ave, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 768-3655
- 2 1223 Gateway Dr Ste 2G, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 725-4500
Palm Bay Kidney Center220 Medplex Pkwy NE, Palm Bay, FL 32907 Directions (321) 722-2709
Space Coast Nephrology Associates Pllc111 E HIBISCUS BLVD, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 768-3655
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Palm Bay Hospital
- Viera Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rhodes Kriete, MD
- Nephrology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kriete accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kriete has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kriete has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Renal Hyperparathyroidism and Chronic Kidney Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kriete on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kriete. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kriete.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kriete, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kriete appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.