Dr. Rhona Holganza, MD

Pediatrics
4.2 (47)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Rhona Holganza, MD

Dr. Rhona Holganza, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They graduated from CEBU DOCTOR'S COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital and Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida .

Dr. Holganza works at LPG Pediatrics in Port Charlotte, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Holganza's Office Locations

    LPG Pediatrics
    2525 Harbor Blvd Ste 204, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 310-5153

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Acne
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 18, 2022
    Julie the nurse tech was awesome she went above and beyond for us
    — Jun 18, 2022
    Dr. Holganza's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Holganza

    About Dr. Rhona Holganza, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1528016706
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Advocate Lutheran Gen Hospital|Cook County Hospital
    Medical Education
    • CEBU DOCTOR'S COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Lee Memorial Hospital
    • Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida 

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rhona Holganza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holganza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Holganza has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Holganza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Holganza works at LPG Pediatrics in Port Charlotte, FL. View the full address on Dr. Holganza’s profile.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Holganza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holganza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holganza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holganza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

