Overview of Dr. Rhona Holganza, MD

Dr. Rhona Holganza, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They graduated from CEBU DOCTOR'S COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital and Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida .



Dr. Holganza works at LPG Pediatrics in Port Charlotte, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.