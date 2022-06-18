Dr. Rhona Holganza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holganza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rhona Holganza, MD
Dr. Rhona Holganza, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They graduated from CEBU DOCTOR'S COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital and Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida .
LPG Pediatrics2525 Harbor Blvd Ste 204, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (239) 310-5153
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Julie the nurse tech was awesome she went above and beyond for us
- Pediatrics
- English
- Female
- 1528016706
Education & Certifications
- Advocate Lutheran Gen Hospital|Cook County Hospital
- CEBU DOCTOR'S COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida
Dr. Holganza has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holganza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Holganza using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Holganza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Holganza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holganza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holganza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holganza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.