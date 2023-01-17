See All General Surgeons in Woodstock, GA
Dr. Rhonda Wachsmuth, MD

General Surgery
4.0 (20)
Map Pin Small Woodstock, GA
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rhonda Wachsmuth, MD

Dr. Rhonda Wachsmuth, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Woodstock, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Cartersville Medical Center, Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee, Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.

Dr. Wachsmuth works at Georgia Breast Care PC in Woodstock, GA with other offices in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wachsmuth's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Georgia Breast Care PC
    900 Towne Lake Pkwy Ste 312, Woodstock, GA 30189 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 370-0370
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Georgia Breast Care PC
    780 Canton Rd NE Ste 410, Marietta, GA 30060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 370-0370

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cartersville Medical Center
  • Northside Hospital
  • Northside Hospital Cherokee
  • Wellstar Cobb Hospital
  • Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
  • Wellstar Paulding Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lobular Carcinoma in Situ (LCIS) Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 17, 2023
    From the first visit to GA Breast Care, I felt like I was in a professional environment. The staff is always friendly and observant - answering questions before I have a chance to ask. Dr. Wachsmuth is a very straight forward doctor and an excellent surgeon. I have been diagnosed with an invasive ductal carcinoma at the cellular level and I feel like this group of professionals will be the difference between overcoming the cancer and floundering. After having visited another breast specializing office, I feel like this is the place everyone should go to when they are dealing with breast cancer. Thank you to everyone for your help! Good luck to everyone who finds they need this group of doctors!
    About Dr. Rhonda Wachsmuth, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699856385
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Carolinas Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rhonda Wachsmuth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wachsmuth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wachsmuth has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wachsmuth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wachsmuth has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wachsmuth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Wachsmuth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wachsmuth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wachsmuth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wachsmuth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

