Dr. Homsi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Riad Homsi, MD
Overview
Dr. Riad Homsi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.
Locations
Just For Women6373 N Quail Hollow Rd Ste 102, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 507-8675
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor! Very compassionate and educated on women health.
About Dr. Riad Homsi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1114908639
Education & Certifications
- Greater Baltimore MC
- Union Memorial Hospital
- American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine
- American U Beirut
Frequently Asked Questions
