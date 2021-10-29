Overview

Dr. Riad Homsi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Homsi works at Just For Women in Memphis, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.