Overview of Dr. Rias Ali, MD

Dr. Rias Ali, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Holiday, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Jawaharlal Institute|Jawaharlal Institute Of Post-Graduate Medicine Research, Pondicherry University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, Adventhealth North Pinellas, Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.



Dr. Ali works at Holiday Heart & Vascular in Holiday, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Sinus Bradycardia and Mitral Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.