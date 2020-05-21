Dr. Rias Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rias Ali, MD
Overview of Dr. Rias Ali, MD
Dr. Rias Ali, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Holiday, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Jawaharlal Institute|Jawaharlal Institute Of Post-Graduate Medicine Research, Pondicherry University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, Adventhealth North Pinellas, Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.
Dr. Ali's Office Locations
Holiday Heart & Vascular4740 Mile Stretch Dr, Holiday, FL 34690 Directions (727) 380-2116
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- Adventhealth North Pinellas
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Morton Plant North Bay Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Quality Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Ali?
I love his staff and hes been part of my dream team of drs. Wouldnt want to trade him..
About Dr. Rias Ali, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Malayalam
- 1568401248
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida|University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- New York Med College|New York Medical College
- Jawaharlal Institute|Jawaharlal Institute Of Post-Graduate Medicine Research, Pondicherry University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ali has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ali works at
Dr. Ali has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Sinus Bradycardia and Mitral Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ali speaks Hindi and Malayalam.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.