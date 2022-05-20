Dr. Riaz Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Riaz Ahmed, MD
Dr. Riaz Ahmed, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Diego, CA.
Group Inc3626 Ruffin Rd # 82807, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 565-9666
Scripps Clinic326 Santa Fe Dr Fl 3, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 633-7275
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Did thorough evals in person and through assistant taking many readings. Verified that heart had somehow healed itself from prior palpitations and bad EKG pulses. Answered question posed 1 year after visit through messaging, very well technically.
Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
