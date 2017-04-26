Dr. Calvo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ricardo Calvo, MD
Overview
Dr. Ricardo Calvo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from U Panama and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Dr. Calvo works at
Locations
Cardiovascular Consultants PA2 State Route 27 Ste 410, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 318-6858
Nursing Services Jfk Medical Center65 James St, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (609) 409-1170Monday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Tricat LLC3830 Park Ave, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 476-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Calvo is extremely knowledgeable in all areas of the Medical field. Although he specializes in Cardiology, I have used him as my GP for 10 years and am 100% satisfied with his care following my visits. I highly recommend Dr Calvo and staff which is why I am giving this practice 5 stars. Warren C. Edison, Nj.
About Dr. Ricardo Calvo, MD
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356384705
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- Metro Med Complex
- U Panama
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Calvo speaks Spanish.
