Overview of Dr. Sheldon Kukafka, MD

Dr. Sheldon Kukafka, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Monroe Township, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Kukafka works at New Brunswick Cardiology Group in Monroe Township, NJ with other offices in Somerset, NJ and East Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.