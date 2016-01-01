Dr. Sheldon Kukafka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kukafka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheldon Kukafka, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sheldon Kukafka, MD
Dr. Sheldon Kukafka, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Monroe Township, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. Kukafka works at
Dr. Kukafka's Office Locations
-
1
Monroe Office111 Union Valley Rd Ste 201, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Directions (609) 323-0473
-
2
Robert Wood Johnson Physician Enterprise PA75 Veronica Ave Ste 202, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 769-3170
-
3
New Brunswick Cardiology Group P.A. - East BrunswickH15 BRIER HILL CT, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 769-3180
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kukafka?
About Dr. Sheldon Kukafka, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1982600607
Education & Certifications
- New York University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kukafka has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kukafka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kukafka using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kukafka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kukafka works at
Dr. Kukafka has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kukafka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kukafka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kukafka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kukafka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kukafka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.