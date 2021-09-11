Overview

Dr. Ricardo De Armas Palomera, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Calixto Garcia Hospital and is affiliated with Keralty Hospital Miami and Larkin Community Hospital.



Dr. De Armas Palomera works at Doctors Medical Center in Hialeah, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.