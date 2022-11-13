Dr. Ricardo Estape, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Estape is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ricardo Estape, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ricardo Estape, MD
Dr. Ricardo Estape, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine|University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, Keralty Hospital Miami, Nicklaus Children's Hospital, Physicians Regional-Collier Boulevard and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Estape's Office Locations
Institute for Gynecologic Oncology7800 SW 87th Ave Ste 130A, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 666-1811
South Miami GOG8585 Sunset Dr Ste 202, Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 666-1811
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- Keralty Hospital Miami
- Nicklaus Children's Hospital
- Physicians Regional-Collier Boulevard
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Samaritan Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have to say I was nervous to get this procedure but also knew I wanted to rid of my oversized fibroid which then turned out to be 3 and one had grown to a size of a 4 onth pregnancy (Dr's word) . You do have to be patient with the process.. however I have nothing but amazing things to say about Dr Estape and the group. I had the outpatient surgery at Mercy Hospital and that also was a very positive experience. All in all it took months... but you just need to be persistent and Dr Estape doesn't take all patients. He was very thorough at explaining everything to me. He saw me before and after surgery. The nurses and hospital called after my surgery to check on me. I was back at work (from home) the next day, I was driving after a week. And by the 4th day I really felt good and was walking outside and pretty brisk. I am still healing but I can't thank Dr Estape and the team enough! I feel literally a weight lifted from me and have an incredible energy! I totally recommend him!
About Dr. Ricardo Estape, MD
- Oncology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427012772
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital|University Of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Jackson Mem Hosp
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine|University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Estape has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Estape accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Estape has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Estape has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Hysteroscopy and Colposcopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Estape on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Estape speaks Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Estape. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Estape.
