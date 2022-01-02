Overview of Dr. Ricardo Gonzalez, MD

Dr. Ricardo Gonzalez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Moffitt Cancer Center.



Dr. Gonzalez works at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Sarcoma, Secondary Malignancies and Partial Lung Collapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.