Dr. Ricardo Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ricardo Gonzalez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ricardo Gonzalez, MD
Dr. Ricardo Gonzalez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Moffitt Cancer Center.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Dr. Gonzalez's Office Locations
-
1
Magnolia Campus12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 967-8233
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Insurance Accepted
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gonzalez?
Dr Gonzalez is amazing. We are so glad we went to him for a second opinion. He answered all our questions with simple and thoughtful explanations. He and his team are the absolute best.
About Dr. Ricardo Gonzalez, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1275632929
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Moffitt Cancer Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gonzalez accepts Cigna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gonzalez using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Dr. Gonzalez has seen patients for Soft Tissue Sarcoma, Secondary Malignancies and Partial Lung Collapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.