Dr. Richa Pandey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richa Pandey, MD
Dr. Richa Pandey, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Springfield, IL.
Dr. Pandey works at
Dr. Pandey's Office Locations
Springfield Clinic350 W Carpenter St, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 528-7541
Ronald R Lynch DMD Ltd1515 W Walnut St, Jacksonville, IL 62650 Directions (217) 243-3042
Fresenius Medical Care Koke Mill LLC2550 S Koke Mill Rd, Springfield, IL 62711 Directions (217) 546-9853
Springfield Clinic, Llp1025 S 6th St, Springfield, IL 62703 Directions (217) 528-7541Monday9:00am - 12:00pmTuesday12:00pm - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Carlinville Area Hospital
- Hillsboro Area Hospital
- HSHS St. John's Hospital
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital
- Passavant Area Hospital
- Sarah D Culbertson Memorial Hospital
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
- Thomas H Boyd Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
A down to earth person who reeks with intelligence. Seems to take a personal interest in your wellbeing. A very nice lady.
- Nephrology
- English, Hindi
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
