Dr. Richard Assaf, MD

Dermatology
4.8 (19)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Assaf, MD is a Dermatologist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital, TriPoint Medical Center, UH St. John Medical Center and West Medical Center.

Dr. Assaf works at The Parker Skin & Aesthetic Clinic in Westlake, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Parker Skin & Aesthetic Clinic
    2001 Crocker Rd, Westlake, OH 44145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 871-0410

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital
  • TriPoint Medical Center
  • UH St. John Medical Center
  • West Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSpan Integrated Care
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • United Food and Commercial Workers
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 17, 2021
    Visited Dr.Assaf yesterday after a couple years not seeing him. My skin condition has progressively gotten worse. I was really at the end of the rope not knowing how much more I could take and the care they gave me was wonderful. Sarah the nurse was so sweet and compassionate and listened so intently then Dr was the same. Spent much time. Very caring soft spoken man. Just a great experience. Started me on some new medicine which I feel hopeful about. Thank you so much for helping me!!!
    Linda Lyons — Apr 17, 2021
    About Dr. Richard Assaf, MD

    Dermatology
    33 years of experience
    English
    1669421392
    Education & Certifications

    Photobiology, Case Western and University Hospitals-1996
    Case Western Reserve U/U Hosp Cleveland
    Oakland Naval Hospital-United States Navy Flight Surgeon-1994
    University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Miami University of Ohio
    Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Assaf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Assaf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Assaf has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Assaf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Assaf works at The Parker Skin & Aesthetic Clinic in Westlake, OH. View the full address on Dr. Assaf’s profile.

    Dr. Assaf has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Assaf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Assaf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Assaf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Assaf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Assaf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

