Overview

Dr. Richard Assaf, MD is a Dermatologist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital, TriPoint Medical Center, UH St. John Medical Center and West Medical Center.



Dr. Assaf works at The Parker Skin & Aesthetic Clinic in Westlake, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.