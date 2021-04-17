Dr. Richard Assaf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Assaf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Assaf, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard Assaf, MD is a Dermatologist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital, TriPoint Medical Center, UH St. John Medical Center and West Medical Center.
The Parker Skin & Aesthetic Clinic2001 Crocker Rd, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 871-0410
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital
- TriPoint Medical Center
- UH St. John Medical Center
- West Medical Center
Visited Dr.Assaf yesterday after a couple years not seeing him. My skin condition has progressively gotten worse. I was really at the end of the rope not knowing how much more I could take and the care they gave me was wonderful. Sarah the nurse was so sweet and compassionate and listened so intently then Dr was the same. Spent much time. Very caring soft spoken man. Just a great experience. Started me on some new medicine which I feel hopeful about. Thank you so much for helping me!!!
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1669421392
- Photobiology, Case Western and University Hospitals-1996
- Case Western Reserve U/U Hosp Cleveland
- Oakland Naval Hospital-United States Navy Flight Surgeon-1994
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Miami University of Ohio
- Dermatology
