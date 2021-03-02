Overview of Dr. Richard Barber, MD

Dr. Richard Barber, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston|University of Texas Medical Branch (Galveston, TX) and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Stone Oak, Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Heart Hospital, Methodist Hospital Northeast and North Central Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Barber works at Methodist Physicians Orthopedic Specialists in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Unicompartmental Hip Surgery, Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Hip Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.