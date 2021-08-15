Dr. Bennett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Bennett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Bennett, MD
Dr. Richard Bennett, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo.
Dr. Bennett works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bennett's Office Locations
-
1
Suburban Psychiatric Associates Llp85 Bryant Woods S, Buffalo, NY 14228 Directions (716) 689-3333
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bennett?
I have been seeing Dr Bennett for about six years now, He is very knowledgeable about anxiety and Depression He is a great pyhchiatrist. He goes above and beyond to help You.Thank You Dr Bennett!!!
About Dr. Richard Bennett, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1821053026
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bennett accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bennett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bennett works at
Dr. Bennett has seen patients for Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bennett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bennett. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bennett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bennett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bennett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.