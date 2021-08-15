Overview of Dr. Richard Bennett, MD

Dr. Richard Bennett, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo.



Dr. Bennett works at Suburban Psychiatric Associates Llp in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.