Dr. Richard Benninger, MD
Dr. Richard Benninger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Michigan Street Optical833 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 459-3713
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Benninger is an experienced practitioner in solo practice for many years. In other words, a unicorn. He's clinically skilled and an excellent communicator who will put you right at ease. He cares very much about his patients and their eye health. Refers to trusted colleagues for surgeries. I hope he never retires.
- Ophthalmology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1275530909
- University Mich Hospital
- Butterworth Hospital
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Ophthalmology
