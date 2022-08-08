Overview of Dr. Richard Blanck, MD

Dr. Richard Blanck, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Blanck works at Neurological Associates of Long Island PC in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Multiple Sclerosis (MS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.