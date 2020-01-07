Dr. Bloomfeld has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Bloomfeld, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Bloomfeld, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Davie Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Bloomfeld works at
Locations
Wake Forest Baptist Health500 Shepherd St Ste 300, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 713-7777
Wfubmc101 Charlois Blvd, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 713-0341
Hospital Affiliations
- Davie Medical Center
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bloomfeld is the fourth gastroenterologist I've seen for my UC, and he's by far the best. I had some really bad experiences with doctors before him. He doesn't dictate what our plan of action is but discusses options and we decide together. I feel like he has a conservative method of treating if possible, rather than throwing hard-core drugs at it automatically, and I like that.
About Dr. Richard Bloomfeld, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Med Center
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bloomfeld accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bloomfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bloomfeld works at
Dr. Bloomfeld has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Enteritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bloomfeld on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bloomfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bloomfeld.
