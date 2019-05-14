Overview of Dr. Richard Blum, MD

Dr. Richard Blum, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Blum works at Cornell Scott - Hill Health Center in New Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.