Overview of Dr. Richard Bowers, MD

Dr. Richard Bowers, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sewickley, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Kennedy and Heritage Valley Sewickley.



Dr. Bowers works at Sewickley Eye Group in Sewickley, PA with other offices in Mc Kees Rocks, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.