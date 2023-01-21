Dr. Richard Brenner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brenner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Brenner, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard Brenner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Brown University Program in Liberal Medical Education and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital, Inova Mount Vernon Hospital, Reston Hospital Center and Stonesprings Hospital Center.
Inova Virginia Surgery Associates13135 Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy Ste 305, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 359-8640
Inova Virginia Surgery Associates - Falls Church3301 Woodburn Rd Ste 306, Annandale, VA 22003 Directions (703) 359-8640Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
- Reston Hospital Center
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Dr Brenner took his time and explained the procedure and the after care to me thoroughly. He is kind and caring.
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- MedStar Georgetown University Hospital
- Brown University Program in Liberal Medical Education
Dr. Brenner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brenner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brenner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brenner has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Hernia Repair and Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brenner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Brenner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brenner.
