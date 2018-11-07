Dr. Richard Brown, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Brown, DPM
Overview of Dr. Richard Brown, DPM
Dr. Richard Brown, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from The Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital, Pana Community Hospital, Springfield Memorial Hospital and Taylorville Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Brown's Office Locations
Prairie Podiatry2070 W Iles Ave, Springfield, IL 62704 Directions (217) 698-6228Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Richard L Brown823 W Spresser St, Taylorville, IL 62568 Directions (217) 824-2514
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. John's Hospital
- Pana Community Hospital
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
- Taylorville Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brown is very professional and friendly. He painlessly removed a portion of my toenail, and explained the procedure and the necessary after care. His office allows for a stress free experience and everyone I came into contact with was very nice and friendly.
About Dr. Richard Brown, DPM
- Podiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Central Community Hospital, Clifton, IL
- The Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine
- LINCOLN LAND COMMUNITY COLLEGE
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.