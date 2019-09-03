Overview of Dr. Richard Butlig, MD

Dr. Richard Butlig, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Manila Central University-Filemon D Tanchoco Foundation, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Butlig works at Dr. Richard Montero Butlig in Torrance, CA with other offices in Carson, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.