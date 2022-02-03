See All Neurosurgeons in Chicago, IL
Super Profile

Dr. Richard Byrne, MD

Neurosurgery
4.2 (15)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Byrne, MD

Dr. Richard Byrne, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Byrne works at RUSH UNIVERSITY in Chicago, IL with other offices in Elmhurst, IL and Lisle, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Chiari's Deformity, Chiari Malformation Type 1, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base and Neuroendoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Byrne's Office Locations

    Associates in Gynecologic Oncology
    1725 W Harrison St Ste 855, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 942-6644
    University Neurosurgery
    1200 S York St Ste 4140, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (331) 221-5707
    University Neurosurgery
    430 Warrenville Rd # 300, Lisle, IL 60532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 724-8700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Physicians' Care Network
    • Preferred Network Access
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Union Health Service
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Feb 03, 2022
    Dr Byrne removed a tumor from my brain on February 15th 2021. Being told that an MRI scan shows a tumor in your brain and that you are having surgery on your brain to remove the tumor is a lot to wrap your head around (literally). Dr. Richard Byrne has such a calming way about him and his experience made me as a patient feel like no matter what may have happened during the surgery, he's been there before and he is able to deal with it. Dr. Byrne's first consultation with me 2/3/21 I walked in to Dr Byrne's office of course stressed out and scared of the prospect of brain surgery and a possibility of cancer. I walked out of Dr. Byrne's office on February 3rd 2021 confident that I would make it through the upcoming operation and excited about the opportunity to fight this situation with Dr Byrne's years of experience. Long story short the surgery was a success. The pathology came back that I had Glioblastoma brain cancer. 1 year later and I am classified as NED no evidence of disease.
    Patrick Bagdon — Feb 03, 2022
    About Dr. Richard Byrne, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1518916816
    Education & Certifications

    • Rush Presby St Luke's M C
    • Rush-Presbyterian St Lukes Hosp
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Byrne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Byrne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Byrne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Byrne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Byrne has seen patients for Chiari's Deformity, Chiari Malformation Type 1, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base and Neuroendoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Byrne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Byrne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Byrne.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Byrne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Byrne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

