Dr. Richard Byrne, MD
Dr. Richard Byrne, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Associates in Gynecologic Oncology1725 W Harrison St Ste 855, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-6644
University Neurosurgery1200 S York St Ste 4140, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-5707
University Neurosurgery430 Warrenville Rd # 300, Lisle, IL 60532 Directions (312) 724-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- First Health
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Physicians' Care Network
- Preferred Network Access
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Union Health Service
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
Dr Byrne removed a tumor from my brain on February 15th 2021. Being told that an MRI scan shows a tumor in your brain and that you are having surgery on your brain to remove the tumor is a lot to wrap your head around (literally). Dr. Richard Byrne has such a calming way about him and his experience made me as a patient feel like no matter what may have happened during the surgery, he's been there before and he is able to deal with it. Dr. Byrne's first consultation with me 2/3/21 I walked in to Dr Byrne's office of course stressed out and scared of the prospect of brain surgery and a possibility of cancer. I walked out of Dr. Byrne's office on February 3rd 2021 confident that I would make it through the upcoming operation and excited about the opportunity to fight this situation with Dr Byrne's years of experience. Long story short the surgery was a success. The pathology came back that I had Glioblastoma brain cancer. 1 year later and I am classified as NED no evidence of disease.
- Neurosurgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1518916816
- Rush Presby St Luke's M C
- Rush-Presbyterian St Lukes Hosp
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
