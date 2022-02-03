Overview of Dr. Richard Byrne, MD

Dr. Richard Byrne, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Byrne works at RUSH UNIVERSITY in Chicago, IL with other offices in Elmhurst, IL and Lisle, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Chiari's Deformity, Chiari Malformation Type 1, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base and Neuroendoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.