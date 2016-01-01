Dr. Richard Carballo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carballo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Carballo, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Carballo, MD
Dr. Richard Carballo, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.
Dr. Carballo works at
Dr. Carballo's Office Locations
-
1
Southeast Surgical Sc2801 W Kinnickinnic River Pkwy Ste 330, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 649-3240
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carballo?
About Dr. Richard Carballo, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245208644
Education & Certifications
- MC Wisc
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- Ripon College
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carballo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carballo accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carballo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carballo works at
Dr. Carballo has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carballo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Carballo speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Carballo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carballo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carballo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carballo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.