Dr. Richard Carter, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Carter, MD
Dr. Richard Carter, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Conyers, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Forsyth, Piedmont Newton Hospital and Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.
Dr. Carter's Office Locations
Nsh Cancer Institute Professional Services A LLC1498 Klondike Rd SW Ste 106, Conyers, GA 30094 Directions (770) 761-7260
Nsh Cancer Institute Professional Services A LLC5670 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 1100, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-2300
Atlanta Cancer Care - Cumming1505 Northside Blvd Ste 4600, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 205-5292
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Piedmont Newton Hospital
- Piedmont Rockdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richard Carter, MD
- Hematology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1083660104
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carter has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Carter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carter.
