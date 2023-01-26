Dr. Richard Choi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Choi, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Choi, MD
Dr. Richard Choi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Andover, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Med and Dent New Jersey and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and Lawrence General Hospital.
Dr. Choi's Office Locations
-
1
Orthopaedics Northeast LLC575 Turnpike St Ste 11, North Andover, MA 01845 Directions (978) 794-1946
-
2
Orthopaedics Northeast PC29 Stiles Rd Ste 102, Salem, NH 03079 Directions (603) 898-2220Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
- Lawrence General Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Everyone was very helpful including the front desk , the nurse and the provider as well . Wonda helped me to book my appointment Thank you so much for the work you do
About Dr. Richard Choi, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1902867674
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- University Med and Dent New Jersey
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Choi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choi has seen patients for Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Hand Fracture and Ganglion Cyst, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Choi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.