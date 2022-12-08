Overview of Dr. Richard Cohen, DPM

Dr. Richard Cohen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They specialize in Podiatry, has 68 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL.



Dr. Cohen works at Total Foot Care in Greenbelt, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.