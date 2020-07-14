See All Ophthalmologists in Littleton, CO
Dr. Richard Damiano, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Richard Damiano, MD

Ophthalmology
4.0 (17)
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Damiano, MD

Dr. Richard Damiano, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Littleton, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Damiano works at Corneal Consultants of Colorado in Littleton, CO with other offices in Castle Rock, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis, Blepharitis and Keratoconus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Damiano's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Corneal Consultants of Colorado
    8381 Southpark Ln, Littleton, CO 80120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 730-0404
  2. 2
    Visionaire Eyecare Associates
    2356 Meadows Blvd Ste 100B, Castle Rock, CO 80109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 703-3737

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Keratitis
Blepharitis
Keratoconus
Keratitis
Blepharitis
Keratoconus

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Refractive Eye Disorders Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Uveitis
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Damiano?

    Jul 14, 2020
    I've been Dr. Damiano's patient for 29 years. I have temendous issues with my eyes and he has been awesome with his decisions regarding what procedures should be taken with my eye sight. I wouldn't hesitate to recommend Dr. Damiano who, I feel might be one of the best surgeons in the world! Thank you Rich!
    Patricia Jacobs — Jul 14, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Damiano, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Richard Damiano, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Damiano to family and friends

    Dr. Damiano's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Damiano

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Richard Damiano, MD.

    About Dr. Richard Damiano, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 55 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992798540
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Med College of Wisconsin
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Emory Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Pacific Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Duke University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Damiano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Damiano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Damiano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Damiano accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Damiano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Damiano has seen patients for Keratitis, Blepharitis and Keratoconus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Damiano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Damiano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Damiano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Damiano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Damiano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Richard Damiano, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.