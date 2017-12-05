Overview

Dr. Richard Dejong, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ingalls Memorial Hospital, Palos Community Hospital and The University Of Chicago Medical Center.



Dr. Dejong works at University Of Chicago Medicine Center in Orland Park, IL with other offices in Flossmoor, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.