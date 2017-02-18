See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Centerville, OH
Pain Medicine
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Richard Donnini, DO

Dr. Richard Donnini, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton.

They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Donnini's Office Locations

    1512 Yankee Park Pl, Centerville, OH 45458 (937) 439-4949

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kettering Health Dayton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Herniated Disc
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pain

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 18, 2017
    Dr. Donnini is an excellent pain doctor! I started seeing him in April 2015. He ended up suggesting a pain pump for my situation. It is now February 2017 and I'm currently reducing my oral medication and adjusting to life with my pain pump. My outlook on life has changed 100%! I hope to be leading a life where I can work a full time job and enjoy extracurricular activities again!
    Jerry in Springfield, Ohio — Feb 18, 2017
    About Dr. Richard Donnini, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316912413
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donnini has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Donnini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Donnini has seen patients for Herniated Disc, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Donnini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Donnini. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donnini.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donnini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donnini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

